The New Denpa Men is shutting down less than two years after launch

The tiny antenna people are heading off for the last time

The New Denpa Men ends service on December 7th

Paid Jewels will be eligible for refunds

Keep your Support ID for the refund process

Somewhere in the radio waves around you, there are little people with antennae sticking out of their heads. You find them by pointing your phone's camera around the room, then you recruit them and march them off to fight things in dungeons. The series has been asking you to go along with this since the 3DS, and a phone always seemed like the place it would finally settle.

Apparently not. Genius Sonority has announced that The New Denpa Men will end service on December 7th, 2026. The free-to-play AR creature catcher only arrived on iOS and Android in March last year, so the mobile version gets a run of just under two years.

The shop has already shut. Sales of Jewels, Jewel Packs, Value Packs, the Stamina Expansion Pack, Create Packs and the rest stopped the moment the notice went up. Nobody should be buying currency for a game with a closing date on it.

If you've got paid Jewels sitting unspent in The New Denpa Men, you'll get them refunded under Japan's Payment Services Act. The details of when and how to apply won't be posted until after service ends, on the official site.

You'll need your Support ID, which lives under Support on the title screen and stays viewable there until March 31st, 2027. Genius Sonority also asks that you don't delete the app or move it to a new device until your refund has gone through.

Under two years is a short life for anything with a shop attached, and shorter still when a lot of that was spent on a different platform. The New Denpa Men deserved a longer go on phones. I'd still recommend logging in for a last wander before December, mostly to see your party off.

Our list of the best RPGs on iOS has a few that should still be switched on this time next year.