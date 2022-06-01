The Horus Heresy: Legions celebrates Skulls 2022 by hosting Titandeath event, introducing new gameplay mechanics and over 150 new cards

Developer Everguild has announced the largest content drop for its Warhammer 40,000 themed collectable card game The Horus Heresy: Legions. This event, entitled Titandeath, will launch on June 2nd and introduce two new playable armies and tons of new cards for the already existing factions within the game. All of this information and more regarding other Warhammer titles were revealed during our Warhammer Skulls 2022 Event stream hosted right here on Pocket Gamer!

The highlight of this event is, of course, the two brand new armies. The Loyalist Titans and Traitor Titans, both of which bring a brand new game mechanic, the Titan Builder tool. This tool will allow you to fully customize your own Titan unit, choosing its model and loadout, so you can truly express your playstyle on the battlefield. As you expand your card collection, you’ll also unlock new Titan Weapon cards that increase the number of options found within this tool.

Titandeath will also introduce an abundance of new content for armies already in the game, adding brand new cards and new Warlords as well. These additions will enable new deck archetypes and increase the versatility of existing ones. The Legio Custodes, Orphans of War, Daemons of the Ruinstorm, Knight Houses, Sisters of Silence, and Agents of the Sigillite are all receiving this new content in order to broaden their options when it comes to deck-building for their factions.

To get a little more specific, all of this amounts to 9 new Warlords, over 150 new cards, and even more planned to come in the regular draft events. That’s a ton of new content for this card-based battler, and you can get a headstart with the Titandeath Bundle DLC that will drop on June 2nd. It will feature a fully playable 30-card deck featuring a Warlord-class Titan, an exclusive card back cosmetic, 500 coins, as well as early access to special crates containing Loyal Titans cards.

If you’re looking to get involved, you can find The Horus Heresy: Legions for free on the App Store and Google Play as well. In the meantime, if you want to catch up on all of the other events other mobile Warhammer titles are running, you can check out the video below for more information on the Skulls 2022 event.