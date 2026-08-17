Frutz sends you through five arcade worlds in pursuit of perfect runs

Bosses, Cosmic Gems and one very important golden ship

Five cosmic worlds

Replayable score chasing

Permanent Gem abilities

It's a brand new week - for some people, that means easing into it, but for others, it means chasing perfect grades while a screen fills with missiles. Frutz has arrived at a useful time.

Out now on iOS and Android, Frutz is a retro-inspired side-scrolling arcade shooter that takes you through five cosmic worlds. Lord Zorkannan has handed the five Cosmic Gems to his strongest guardians, which is inconvenient, so you will need to defeat each one before meeting him in the Cosmic Rift. Until then, his guardians are busy filling every planet with enemies and hazards.

Getting there means shooting constantly, dodging enemy waves and grazing close to danger to keep combos going. You can dash through tight patterns, collect gems and use weapons including spread shots, lasers, missiles, shields and bombs. Each stage is short and handcrafted, with scores, grades and crowns attached to every run.

A full journey takes you through all five worlds. The Forest Planet starts with overgrown chaos, followed by an Ice World that changes how you move and a Volcanic world built around magma pressure. Storm Ruins brings shifting flows before the Cosmic Rift starts warping reality, presumably because straightforward space travel was deemed too relaxing.

Beat a guardian and you will unlock its Cosmic Gem ability permanently, although it can only be used once per level. Clearing the campaign is only part of it, with S ranks and no-hit runs waiting for anyone who wants to learn every stage properly. Short levels work best when they make restarting feel immediate, especially when a missed grade is plainly your fault.

And yes, you can unlock a golden ship.

In any case, our list of the best arcade games on iOS has enough score chasing to take care of whatever is up ahead for the week.