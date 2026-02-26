SMiniz launches on iOS and Android, with limited-time events both online and offline for the match-3 puzzler

Preferred Partner Feature

Can't stop the K-pop

Collect your fave chibi K-pop stars

Limited-time in-game missions now underway

Get the chance to grab official merch until March 10th

Kakao Games has officially launched SMiniz on iOS and Android today, offering an adorable match-3 experience to K-pop fans worldwide.

And it's a truly global release indeed, especially since you can take your pick from a variety of languages at launch (Korean, English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese). This comes as a collaborative effort between the studio and SM Entertainment, and will have you adding your favourite idols from K-pop groups NCT, RIIZE, and aespa to your collection.

Now, as for the gameplay itself, it's all about matching and puzzling your way through bursts of colour across different stages, with chibi versions of K-pop stars on centrestage. These "Miniz" can also be customised with dazzling costumes, and to hype up the launch even more, a limited-time event lets you clear specific missions to grab a chance to score SMiniz merchandise. This will be done via an offline event at the SM Kwangya Store - and official merch is always appealing, isn't it?

Previously unreleased Special Artist Photocards will be up on offer within the match-3 puzzler as well - suffice it to say there's a lot to look forward to, especially since the pre-launch promotional activities that Kakao Games launched prior to this were incredibly well-received.

Of course, if you'd rather give it a go yourself, it's free-to-play and available now on the official website!