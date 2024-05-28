Teeny Tiny Trains introduces Chapter 6 update with the Treehouse

New mechanics, achievements and more!

Train-based puzzle game Teeny Tiny Trains gets a brand new content update

A new backdrop, new tiles and more await

Short Circuit Studios' Teeny Tiny Trains is an intuitive, small-scale puzzle game

Train-based puzzle game Teeny Tiny Trains is set to introduce more content with their latest patch, Update 6: Treehouse. Like with other levels in the game, this new set of levels takes you to the backdrop of another familiar childhood spot, the Treehouse.

In the Treehouse update, you'll be able to explore new levels, an expanded community area, include a new train in your arsenal (such as it is) and more importantly, check out new mechanics. With the new accelerator and decelerator tiles, you'll be able to make more complex tracks and solve puzzles more intuitively than before.

Naturally, there's also the addition of 5 new achievements and new Trackmaster challenges for railmasters to take on.

Despite somewhat awkward controls, Short Circuit Studios' Teeny Tiny Trains is a charming puzzle game that whisks you away to the carefree days of childhood and build model train tracks to race your engines around. This latest update promises to change the formerly quite static means of solving puzzles, by allowing you to accelerate and decelerate trains where before they travelled at the same speed.

We also think that the inclusion of a new backdrop, while not vital, does add more ot the charming, nostalgic atmosphere of the main game. You can check out Teeny Tiny Trains right now on Google Play and the iOS App Store!

