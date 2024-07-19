Teeny Tiny Trains' new update introduces a retro flare to the train connecting game

Check out the new Traincade and more!

Teeny Tiny Trains, the connection-making strategy game, is getting a new update that doubles down on its retro flare. This new update adds in the Traincade, a new place to play minigames and more rewards that you can grab. That's in addition to a whole host of quality-of-life features, so let's dig in and find out more!

As far as the Traincade is concerned, this new centre for minigames allows you to unlock new trains simply by playing. Styled after a retro arcade cabinet, if Teeny Tiny Trains didn't already spark nostalgia for you, then this most certainly will!

The Traincade is just one of a few new additions. Included in this update are a number of fixes for train collisions, the top-down camera and the addition of a 0-10 speed slider for pausing. That also comes with unlimited slots for community levels, new achievements and even more!

We reviewed Teeny Tiny Trains a few months ago, and while it did impress it also had a few issues that prevented a perfect score. However, if there's one thing we can give Short Circuit Studios it's that they've done a great job improving and adding to the game, and we wouldn't hesitate to recommend giving it a go.

With community levels and these new minigames, Teeny Tiny Trains is definitely turning into an express train to fun!

