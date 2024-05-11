Teeny Tiny Trains releases new Collector's edition update with lots of content

There's a lot more than some new trains and tracks to enjoy

Seven new trains added to collection

Five new stages added to each chapter

Several QoL changes and improvements

Hop in as Short Circuit Studio has just announced an exciting new update for Teeny Tiny Trains featuring a tonne of new content coming to the railway-inspired puzzler. From new mechanics to improvements for pre-existing ones, there’s a lot to unpack in this patch.

First up, let's talk about the new Train Collection coming to Teeny Tiny Trains. A total of seven trains have been added for you to unlock and add to your collection. Each one is distinct from the other and will deliver a novel adventure.

But that's not all. The Master Track Levels have also been introduced to ramp up the excitement. With five more levels in each chapter, you'll have a total of 25 new stages to try. It's as good as getting to play a brand-new chapter in itself.

In addition to new trains and levels, the editor features receive a fresh new update. You’ll notice that item placement is much smoother, as is saving all the stuff you’ve created. Some QoL changes will be reflected in the Community Section too. A dedicated refresh button and loads of new filters should make navigation and exploration feel more seamless.

And to top it all off, there are several new achievements to chase in this update. Up to nine new feats can be unlocked right now and you can expect more to be added in the future.

Check out Iwan’s review of Teeny Tiny Trains to get a feel of what the title’s like!

If you're unfamiliar with the game, Teeny Tiny Trains is a puzzler from the maker of Teeny Tiny Town. Just like its predecessor, Teeny Tiny Trains offers brain-teasing puzzles, captivating music, and visuals inspired by classic wooden train sets.

Get your hands on the update by downloading Teeny Tiny Trains now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information.