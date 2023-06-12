Tears of Themis is celebrating Marius' birthday with the upcoming Dreams Rewoven event series

HoYoverse has just announced the next limited-time event for its popular romance detective title, Tears of Themis. Launching in a couple of days is the Marius’ Birthday series in the Dream Rewoven event. Players will be tasked with completing numerous Travel Wishes in exchange for birthday-themed goodies.

Since Tears of Themis is celebrating Marius’ birthday, naturally his SSR character, Eternal Flame will be available at an increased draw rate. The event trailer embedded in this article also gives players a peek at Marius von Hagen’s hidden feelings. Being the heir of the renowned Pax Group, he’s quite a complex character, but we’ll finally break those walls down in the next update.

The Dreams Rewoven event goes live in-game on June 14th, with a lot of fun Travel Wishes, limited-time challenges, and surprises becoming available. Players can obtain a host of rewards including the Marius R Card “Lost in Thought” simply by completing a few stages.

Clearing the Travel Wishes unlocks even better goodies such as the Marius – Dreams Rewoven Birthday Outfit, Marius’ Bedroom – Birthday Background, and the Dreams Rewoven event-exclusive Badge. This doesn’t even include the surprises that will be up for grabs.

Further, players who manage specific amounts of Total Purchases will also be given the Dreams Rewoven Studio, which is a furniture set consisting of ten unique pieces. In addition, they will also receive Tears of Themis, Oracle of Justice IV, and Stelling, among many other rewards.

Get ready to celebrate Marius’ birthday and uncover his secretive feelings by downloading Tears of Themis by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. In the meantime, you can also visit their official website for more information or follow the Twitter page to get all the updates first.