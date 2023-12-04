Takt op. Symphony adds revamped UI design and other quality-of-life updates in latest version

In case you missed it, takt op. Symphony has launched a new update within the musical RPG, letting players enjoy the personified music pieces with new improvements. In particular, Version 2.0 of the game features a revamped main interface design, as well as the option to replace the background with your chosen Musicart.

In addition, the latest update to takt op. Symphony also welcomes Pavane to [Tune Score Reading - Pavane] until December 14th, and Scheherazade to [Tune Score Reading - Scheherazade] until December 22nd.

Other optimisations include a new teleportation feature added to the main route of chapter 7-12, as well as an auto-battle function that you can take advantage of up to the main story 2-1. The Advanced Note Shop, on the other hand, lets you use your Advanced Notes to redeem in-game goodies like Friendship Score.

As for quality-of-life updates, the new stamina limit is now 240 from 150, and the damage indicators in combat have been improved. You can also enjoy Quick Links for Tea Breaks and Invitations; plus, there's now a one-click button for the maximum upgrade of Musicarts.

There are plenty of other improvements in store for you, so if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading takt op. Symphony on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes as well.