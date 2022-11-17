T3 Arena's mid-season update brings the highly anticipated ranked mode and some more content

It has been a little over a month since XD Inc launched Season 3: Transform in its multiplayer shooter T3 Arena. It introduced a tonne of career features, a new playable character, and the Gigamine Cave map. Now, XD is further building on this with a mid-season update that adds more skins, the much-awaited ranked mode, events, and certain improvements.

Let’s start things off with the main attraction of this update, especially for competitive players, the ranked mode. T3 Arena’s highly anticipated ranked mode is available for three game modes – Control, Payload Escort, and Clash. The entire mode has been designed around the principles of fairness, competitiveness, and glory.

Since it offers a significant challenge, players must first prove that they are up to the task. Being able to participate in the ranked mode requires players to have experience with at least nine heroes in addition to unlocking 1500 trophies. Both match types are available – solos and pre-made three-man teams.

Matchmaking is entirely tier-based and only the player's Ranked Tier will be taken into consideration. None of the trophy counts or glory labels will matter at this stage. Choosing the right heroes will be an extremely crucial factor in deciding the winner.

To make gameplay more tactical, players will choose their heroes after knowing the map they will be in. This will allow everyone to strategically make decisions based on what the map offers. If your choice of heroes can reap benefits from the map, then you’re already in the lead.

The final new feature part of this mid-season update is called Hero Wishlist. It does what it says and creates a list of heroes that players currently wish to unlock. Players must choose a hero from the Grand, Epic, and Mythic rarities that they would want to obtain. Once chosen, the rumble boxes will have an increased drop rate of these waned heroes so pick wisely!

