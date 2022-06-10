T3 Arena bags over a million downloads in just two weeks after launching on iOS

It's time to celebrate for T3 Arena’s fans as the multiplayer shooter has hit a million downloads in record time. For Android users, T3 Arena has been out since March, where the game achieved over 700,000 downloads on TapTap. Two weeks ago, on May 26th, T3 Arena launched on iOS and the downloads have been non-stop since then.

In just about 14 days, T3 Arena was downloaded over a whopping million times on the App Store alone. That’s a massive feat, especially when you consider that it was competing with games like Apex Legends Mobile, something players have been eagerly awaiting for a long time. Not only that, but T3 Arena also topped loads of iOS charts like top free games, top action games, and top strategy games in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Singapore.

The contest between Apex Legends and T3 has been quite a rollercoaster which is a constant tussle between the first and second rank. Players of both are clearly winning because they’re privy to such awesome content! And the updates won’t stop either. Developer XD Inc has made sure that T3 Arena will stay fresh with constant updates that will keep adding new characters, maps, game modes, and more. At this rate, we’ll end up seeing new milestones being hit time and again!

If you haven’t already hopped into the T3 Arena bus like a million others, then download the game now for free on the App Store and TapTap for Android users. You can also check out T3 Arena’s Twitter handle and Facebook page to stay on track with all their happenings or join the Discord group to make some like-minded friends!