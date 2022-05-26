T3 Arena officially releases on iOS alongside Hua Ling, a new hero and the Clash game mode

T3 Arena has been ascending up the mobile gaming ladder quite quickly. In March, the 3v3 battler released on Android where it enjoyed over 700,000 downloads. And now, the wait for iOS users is over as T3 Arena has finally launched on the App Store. The Apple launch also marks the beginning of a new season called Glory Begins, which brings new content like a game mode and a brand new playable character called Hua Ling.

Hua Ling is T3 Arena’s resident huntress who makes use of a strong compound bow to obliterate enemies with heavy arrows from a distance. But she also brings much more to the table with numerous active, passive, and ultimate abilities. Whirlwind, one of the moves in her arsenal, calls for a deadly tornado that swirls all over, trapping enemies and hitting them, causing immense damage. A character with A+ style and even better skill, Hua Ling is a must add to your squad.

Glory Begins also introduces a new game mode called Clash, where survival will be key. It is an elimination-based mode which will not allow players to respawn once they have been defeated. The game will have five rounds and the team to hit three wins first shall be granted victory. This mode is part of T3 Arena’s ever-expanding roster of game modes and maps, all of which can be found in The Lab. Players can also enjoy battling on the moon thanks to the Relight: Space Station on Moon map.

With a roster of over 18 heroes to choose from, there is someone who’ll suit everyone’s playstyle. Who are you picking? Download T3 Arena now for free on the App Store and on TapTap for Android users. Also, keep track of their Twitter handle for updates.