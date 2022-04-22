T3 Arena's latest content update introduces two new heroes, maps, and game modes

It’s been a little over a month since XD Inc’s high-paced shooter game – T3 Arena, entered Early Access on Android. Today, the developers have released a massive content update featuring two new heroes, alongside new maps and game modes, giving everyone a peek into T3 Arena’s future.

T3 Arena’s newest characters are Hunter and Judex, and both of them bring a unique mechanic to the game. Hunter adds classic shooter mechanics with his trusty burst-fire rifle. He is a bounty hunter belonging to the Nightingale Saloon that forms a part of the underworld. Players can obtain Hunter from a rumble box or on day seven of the login event. Judex, on the other hand, is a mythic heroine who’s a fireworks artist that strives to protect the needy. Her flaming sense of justice is what makes her so formidable.

The Lab is a new addition that encompasses all the new maps and modes T3 Arena has to offer. It will feature an ever-changing catalogue that is constantly being balanced and improved. While it has little impact on Trophies, players can further their Season Pass progress by playing on maps that are a part of The Lab. The first mode featured here is Brauersdock, a Payload Escort mode. On top of that, the update introduces a few vibrant maps that are linked to T3 Arena’s lore, which players can expect to learn more about soon.

Lastly, the update features some reworks and balancing for heroes and weapons. The new weekly event is Coin Rush in Stargaze Ruins. Also, as gratitude for playing the game, players downloading the latest update before April 27th will receive two Rumble Boxes for free.

If you are an Android user you can immediately hop into T3 Arena by downloading it on TapTap. iOS users can pre-register on the App Store but they have to wait until May 26th to download it.