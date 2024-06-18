Is Super Sus a great new spin on social deduction, or straight up aping another big game?

In space, no-one can hear you yell

Super Sus is a new take on the social deduction genre

But it is aping genre icon Among Us quite a bit

However, Super Sus does boast some new features, game modes and more

Well, if you were like us and always trying to be optimistic in the face of accusations that mobile has a rip-off culture when it comes to games, today is probably your Doomsday. Because today's subject is the aptly named Super Sus, a clear take on the super-popular social deduction game Among Us.

Super Sus has it all, the space setting, the colour-coded crewmates and, of course, the evil alien impostor out to slaughter its way through your fellow crew members. It's a bit hard not to say that it's aping the concept quite a bit.

Now, in fairness to Super Sus, aside from the initial concept it's hard to call this an actual rip-off. The game seems to boast a wide variety of roles to play, such as the neutral party, which can have objectives outside of the typical 'hunt the imposter/neutralise crew members'.

There are also quite a few game modes to pick from, whether that be Colosseum, Hide & Seek or Lover Mode (your guess is as good as ours). So as much as it may be aping the original Among Us concept, we'd struggle to call it a complete copy-paste job. Especially with 50 million downloads on Google Play alone, it's clear this isn't a sticking point for the gaming public.

And, again, if we were pressed, we'd have to note that Among Us isn't the originator of the social deduction genre, but simply popularised it. So, while we'll acknowledge what Super Sus is taking "inspiration" (emphasis ours) from, we'd have to note that at the very least it's building on the concept somewhat.

You can check out Super Sus on the iOS App Store or Google Play, and judge for yourself.

Or, if you'd prefer just to dig into one of the many other games on mobile, you can always take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see what else has caught our eye!