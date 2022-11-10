Summoners War: Chronicles, the latest entry in the popular series, is now available for iOS and Android

Summoners War: Chronicles, the latest entry in Com2uS' popular series, is now available for iOS, Android, and PC, with an Xbox Series X|S version launching sometime in 2023. Chronicles promises to deliver a full-fledged MMORPG experience that benefits from cross-platform progression and play. That means you can play with your pals regardless of where they download the game.

To celebrate the release, Summoners War: Chronicles has launched with several events, with a mixture of daily login quests and mission completion bonuses. Doing these will increase your chances of summoning a 5-star monster. You can also snag another 5-star beastie by participating in the special pick-up event, which offers top-tier monsters at a higher rate.

If you're unfamiliar, Summoners War: Chronicles boasts five different open-world regions, each with a distinct flavour. You will battle through each, completing main and side quests as you go while battling and collecting a veritable bestiary of monsters. You can also team up with your pals in co-op quests or test your skills against other players in the PvP arenas. So whether you prefer to play solo or with others, Summoners War: Chronicles is looking to cater to everyone.

Discussing the launch, Kyu Lee, President at Com2uS, said: “Over the last eight years, tens of millions of people around the world have experienced the Summoners War franchise—immersing themselves in the incredible fantasy universe, collecting hundreds of vibrant monsters and even connecting in real-life through our community events.”

“Today marks the dawn of a new era for Summoners War and its massive and passionate community with the launch of Summoners War: Chronicles. Players worldwide will be able to experience a fully immersive and connected real-time MMORPG together with friends, interacting with this unique fantasy world and the monsters within, whether they play on mobile or PC.”

Summoners War: Chronicles is available now on the App Store, Google Play and Steam if you'd prefer to play on PC. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred mobile platform using the links below. Alterantively, you can head to Steam for PC or Hive for browser play. It's also launched alongside an eight-episode webtoon, which you can check on its official website.