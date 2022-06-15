Summoners War: Chronicles reveals more details on the highly anticipated title in latest developer video

Com2uS' official website for Summoners War: Chronicles has revealed more info about the upcoming MMORPG set in the popular Summoners War franchise. Players can also learn more about the fantasy title from the June developer video as reported by MMO Culture.

In Summoners War: Chronicles, players pick a Summoner (Orbia, Kina, Cleaf) each with their own unique abilities and classes (Magician, Healer, Melee Tank respectively). They also have very distinct personalities, and each Summoner a player chooses will have three Monsters they can battle together with from the popular franchise.

In the developer video below, we also get to see what goes on behind the scenes during the creation of the highly anticipated game, with everything from the unique costume concepts to the challenges of setting the story in relation to Sky Arena and Lost Centuria. Players will also discover the stories of the individual Monsters for full immersion.

While there's still no official word yet regarding the release date, you can still learn more about the lore of the game over on its official website. There will apparently be an Area Dungeon where you can eliminate foes and collect loot, as well as a Trial of Ascencion and a Raid mode where players can team up with allies to put their skills to the test against an epic boss.

Of course, the game will also feature an exhilarating PvP arena where players can duke it out for the ultimate bragging rights. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to discover more about the latest developments in the game.

