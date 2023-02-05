Stuffo the Puzzle Bot, a new sci-fi puzzler, is due out within the coming month

Developer Antti Tiihonen of Hapatus Ltd. has revealed that their latest project, a relaxing but intelligent puzzler titled Stuffo the Puzzle Robot, will soon be available both on the App Store and Steam as well. With a release date of March 2nd, this chillaxing brain teaser will introduce you to the titular Stuffo, a robot designed simply to solve puzzles, and is sure to be a hit if you’re looking for something a little more casual in terms of puzzle games.

First off, let’s clarify one thing: Stuffo the Puzzle Robot has absolutely zero story. That’s right - there’s no plot to speak of here. This is as straightforward of a puzzle game as they come, where the only focus is on the gameplay and tosses aside convoluted plots regarding weird reasons for your actions. Instead, it’s just you, Stuffo, and various puzzle levels to solve.

Stuffo the Puzzle Bot releases on March 2nd on PC and iOS! It's 9.99$ on PC and 4.99$ on iOS but there's a 20% discount for the launch week.

— Antti Tiihonen (@antti_tiihonen) February 3, 2023

So, what does that gameplay entail? Well, it’s deceptively simple - all you’ll be doing here is pushing and pulling blocks across an assortment of levels to make a path to an exit. Of course, it doesn’t stay this simple the entire time, as eventually you’ll be introduced to complications like teleporters, hazardous terrain, and other weird pieces of terrain that will make that objective a bit less easy.

Overall, Stuffo the Puzzle Bot is a relaxing experience that doesn’t ask too much of you. This is no Myst, but it’s always nice to see some options for puzzle game fans who don’t want to tear out their hair over 50+ levels. Instead, you can enjoy this one all while you’re relaxing on the couch, chatting with friends, or something like that.

If you’d like to check it out yourself, Stuffo the Puzzle Bot does not currently have an App Store page to check out, but in the meantime, you can peek at the developer’s Twitter account for a bit of insight into this new puzzler.