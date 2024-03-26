Strange Horticulture is a spooky eldritch gardening game that's out now for iOS and Android

Strange Horticulture is a spooky gardening game where things aren't as 'natural' as they seem

Join a cult, join a coven, but don't neglect your botanical endeavours

We've got a review incoming with our thoughts

Strange Horticulture, a decidedly spooky eldritch gardening game, has just been released on iOS and Android. Set in the mysterious town of Undermere, you are a horticulturist running a plant shop called, wait for it, Strange Horticulture. As you meet a colourful cast of characters who absolutely don't have any skeletons in their closet, you'll slowly uncover an occult mystery stretching back hundreds of years.

As you might have guessed from the title and description, Strange Horticulture is not your average occult mystery. Rather than transcribing dusty tomes or travelling strange underground seas, you'll be dealing with exploring and cataloguing species all around Undermere and discovering their bizarre and quite often dangerous effects.

Tearing it out by the roots

Yes, it seems as if when it comes to occult mystery games, you can never find one that approaches the topic in a boring way. Whether it's games like Cultist Simulator or others, a cool and original concept seems to be a must with this genre if you can even call it a genre. And as far as uncovering mysteries goes we reckon that doing so through the eyes of a plant-shop owner cataloguing strange and bizarre species is a decidedly unusual one.

Fortunately, you won't have to wait long to see if Strange Horticulture is a game for you, as we have a review in the works already. We'll be breaking down this game and discovering exactly what's going on in the town of Undermere. If we can, and figure out just how well the game translates to mobile.

