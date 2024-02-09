Stone Age: Digital Edition opens mobile beta sign-ups and launches new gameplay trailer

Stone Age: Digital Edition has opened sign-ups for beta tests on iOS and Android

The forms will be open until February 13th

You can take a sneak peek at the new gameplay trailer to get an idea

Acram Digital has announced that beta sign-ups for Stone Age: Digital Edition are now open for both iOS and Android, letting players get first dibs on the game alongside a brand-new gameplay trailer. The title offers players a digital experience based on the board game, with new additions that enhance the adaptation for mobile gamers.

In Stone Age: Digital Edition, you can look forward to crafting the foundations of human history as you lead your tribe across prehistoric times. You'll need to make use of archaic tools and gather stone, wood, gold and other resources to build structures. There are, of course, only a limited number of spaces on the board, so you need to place, collect, and feed your workers efficiently to succeed. There's an online multiplayer feature as well, plus an online ranking system for the more competitive players out there.

At the moment, there's no official word yet on the actual release date, but you can get a headstart by signing up for the beta tests. Forms will only be open until February 13th, which you can access on both iOS and Android. For now, however, you can already give the game a go by heading on over to the official Stone Age: Digital Edition Steam page.

You can also join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little peek at the embedded gameplay clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.