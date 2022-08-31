Steam opens beta testing for new version of mobile app

As of today, gamers looking for a more refined and enhanced version of the Steam app can experience the beta test for the new release of said app. As Steam is easily the most popular PC/Mac-oriented platform for gaming, and the original application for it was, in all honesty, pretty subpar, this new release is looking to provide a more manageable way to keep track of your library, friends list, or even purchase games from your phones to download onto your computer.

Steam needs no introduction, but for those of you who may not play games on PC, it is Valve’s storefront for all sorts of titles and new releases. Just about anyone who plays games on their computer utilises Steam, and, up until now, the only option you had to manage it from your phone was a dated app that was known for being unreliable and painful to navigate.

Now, however, Valve has begun beta testing a new release of the Steam Mobile app that will hopefully have a much better UI and allow users to manage everything from their pocket more easily. The beta is open to all Steam users, with instructions available if you want to join the beta.

They’re running a beta for users to provide feedback and suggest any needed changes, which is always good news, as this means that the full release will be oriented towards the community and what they desire from the app.

And if you’re curious as to what exactly this app will allow you to do, basically imagine whatever you can do on the actual desktop version of Steam and put it in your pocket. You’ll be able to utilize Steam’s social system to message friends, add new ones, and more, as well as purchase and download games, check out community pages and even browse the markets that various titles have associated with them. Everything but playing the games, essentially.

Basically, this is all good news to anyone who was growing tired of using the now severely dated Steam app, and it’s exciting to see Valve finally step forward and address changes that users have desired for quite some time. Be sure to check it out and provide all the feedback you want to make sure it launches in prime form!

