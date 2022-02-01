Starborne: Frontiers is an upcoming squad RPG set in the Starborne universe, coming to mobile and PC in mid-2022

Solid Clouds has announced a new sci-fi game titled Starborne: Frontiers, its upcoming squad RPG on mobile. Developed for both PC and mobile devices, the game lets players experience the world of Starborne: Sovereign Space in a fresh environment, with a playable version pre-launched and tested in December last year.

Starborne: Frontiers will officially launch in mid-2022, featuring more than 90 ships for players to recruit across various factions. There will also be ten chapters for players to explore in the main campaign, with different difficulty options to suit players' tastes.

The game also features a Strongholds mode where players can put their skills to the test in tactical challenges that progressively get harder as you go through the scenarios. Of course, there will also be an Arena mode for players to duke it out with each other in thrilling PvP battles.

Other features include a beginner-friendly tutorial to keep the game accessible to newbies, an achievement system and reward system for Commanders, a roguelike mode for replayability, a home station, an Alliance system to up the game's social factor and a bunch of limited-time events for Commanders to look forward to as the game progresses.

If you're eager to know more about the game, you can have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the sci-fi title and its vast universe. While there isn't an official release date just yet, you can visit the official website of the Starborne franchise to get a feel of its environment and to stay updated on all the latest developments.

