Ragnarok M: Classic Global opens pre-downloads ahead of its official server launch

Back to Prontera we go

Switch jobs in real-time across classic roles

Safe +15 refinement

Pre-downloads now open

Ah, Ragnarok - I spent many a chaotic hour roaming the cobbled streets of Prontera back in the day and getting the theme song for the city stuck in my head for days. Now, I get to experience that all over again with Ragnarok M: Classic Global, which is now open for pre-download ahead of its official launch.

Landing on iOS and Android on September 3rd at 5:00 (UTC-6), Ragnarok M: Classic Global offers that ol' nostalgic MMORPG feel but with a modern twist, along with safe +15 refinement and all the classic jobs fans of the franchise know and love. It's also possible to switch in real-time, so if you're looking to see which role is best for your guild, it's easy to do just that.

All items are, supposedly, earned via gameplay, so it promises to keep things fair for everyone. There is, however, a lifetime monthly pass you can enjoy, which will offer EXP boosts and Drop Rate bonuses on top of cool headgear you can flaunt.

Plus, there's an Offline Battle Mode so you can still keep adventuring even when you're off the grid. And if you're looking for more cool freebies, we've got a list of Ragnarok M: Classic codes to give you a head start at launch!

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking it out and pre-downloading on the App Store or on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.