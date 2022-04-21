Square Valley is a charming city-building puzzle that lets you strategise tile placements, out now on iOS and Android

Developer Ryan Becijos has announced the official release of Square Valley, his relaxing city-building puzzle game for both iOS and Android devices. The premium title features charming visuals and a lovely soundtrack to boot, as players aim to build their city across randomly generated puzzles one tile at a time.

In Square Valley, players can expect to unleash their strategic prowess on a 9x9 grid to build their own unique cities. As the Spirit of the Valley, players need to place structures, trees, animals, farms and so on in the right locations in order to tend to citizens' needs. Players will also have to connect tiles by drawing lines with roads, rivers, walls, and so on.

"The roots of this game stem from my family's and my enjoyment of board games, especially tile-laying games like Carcassonne. What I always enjoyed about Carcassonne was that you had to make strategic decisions during the game, and you got a little work of art at the end," says Ryan Becijos from the game's official press kit. "Another reason why a game like this is so great is that it offers a new experience and new challenges every time due to the randomness involved. This new experience was one of the main goals in the development of Square Valley - to make a game that is still fun and challenging even if I have played it many times."

The game features 45 levels across three chapters, as well as random elements that will keep things fresh with every new playthrough. There will also be daily challenges and a creative sandbox mode, plus more than 150 different tiles.

If you're eager to give the game a go, you can download Square Valley on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium game that costs $1.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

