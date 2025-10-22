Catan, the multiplatform tabletop phenomenon, is coming to the big screen

It's about the cones

Catan is set to come to the big screen courtesy of Netflix

The hex-based tabletop strategy has a huge influence on gaming

And it's been a massive hit on mobile too

When it comes to tabletop icons, few are as defining as Settlers of Catan. It's been everywhere, from tabletop to PC and multiple times to mobile! So, it's only a little bit surprising that Asmodee and Netflix are teaming up to bring Catan to the big screen!

Well, medium-sized screen, depending on your TV, but I digress. Catan is an emblem of gaming as a whole, and one that's had an outsized influence on virtually every platform. First released in 1995, it sees you leading a group of colonists to the titular island and attempting to outpace your opponents as you establish resource-gathering and infrastructure.

With over 45 million copies in circulation and having been translated into 40 different languages, there's no question about the popularity of Catan. And while it may be a challenge to translate that to the screen, Netflix has been on a surprising winning streak recently with the success of K-Pop Demon Hunters, another property many dismissed as being too 'out there' upon first announcement.

Let's all go to Catan

Certainly, while this is only a little bit mobile-adjacent, I think it's interesting news for gaming as a whole. As I put it above, Catan has had an enormous influence on the strategy genre that can still be seen today, and its enduring popularity on mobile is proof that fans enjoy it no matter what platform it's on.

What form will the Catan adaptation take? Well, that's up for debate at the moment. But considering Netflix has also gone all-in on a Clash of Clans adaptation, it's clear that they're leaving no stone unturned in their search for the next big hit.

