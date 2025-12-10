Echoes of Revolution brings the real-world history of Assassin's Creed to AR

Coming for the 250th anniversary of America

America's 250th birthday is coming next year, and it's a pivotal moment in history

Now, Ubisoft and Sugar Creative are teaming up to make use of AC assets to teach real-world history

Echoes of Revolution uses XR (extended reality) tech to let you explore real-life locations in historical context

If you're like me, one of the main appeals of the Assassin's Creed series was its historicity. I could spend hours poring over the encyclopedia entries, learning about the intriguing history of Italian city-states or ancient Egypt. Now, real-world history is coming to AR with the new Echoes of Revolution experience.

Echoes of Revolution is pretty straightforward. In locations around Boston and New York, you'll be able to make use of your phone to view AR (or in this case, XR for extended reality) recreations of the revolutionary history of America, overlaying assets drawn from Assassin's Creed to recreate key historical moments.

It's developed in collaboration with Sugar Creative, a Welsh studio (Cymru am byth!) that previously worked on Discovery Tour: Medieval Baghdad. And like Discovery Tour, Echoes of Revolution sheds all the silly Templar vs assassins stuff in favour of pure history, with an added bit of gaming flair.

Assassin's Creed III and AC: Rogue were always divisive entries in the series. Although now viewed as cult classics, at the time, I remember the change of scenery and unusual (for Assassin's Creed) setting proving to be a point of contention.

But in Echoes of Revolution, we're seeing a resurrection of one of the most enjoyable parts of the Assassin's Creed series. More than that, we're also seeing it used as a tool for teaching real-world history in an accessible and intriguing way.

So, if you're in Boston or New York next year, maybe the best way to experience America's 250th birthday is with a little bit of parkour flair and hidden blade action?

