Space Leaper Cocoon tier list - All characters ranked
| Space Leaper: Cocoon
Space Leaper Cocoon just landed on Android and iOS. And it's filled with so many characters (called Leapers). If you are having a hard time finding the best characters in Space Leaper Cocoon, then look no further. You have come to the right place. In this post, we will share our Space Leaper Cocoon tier list, where we have ranked all the Leapers available from best to worst. So let's jump right into it.
About the gameSpace Leaper Cocoon is an intergalactic mobile card-based RPG developed and published by Damo Games. It is set in the year 3242 where the survivors of a cataclysmic event travel the vast reaches of space in their spaceships called Cocoon. In the game, you have to form a team of Leapers, go on intergalactic missions, and fight in fast-paced battles.
The game features beautiful 2D graphics and, most importantly, auto-battles, meaning you can focus on building a solid team of Leapers and their placement on the battlefield. Then, during the battles, you can sit back and relax.
BackgroundAt the time of writing, there are 39 characters available, which have been divided into six roles and six elements. The roles are tank, fighter, assassin, hunter, mage and support, and the elements are stone, liquid, flame, wind, order and chaos. The role decides the Leaper’s playstyle, while the element decides if it has an advantage or disadvantage against the enemy. For example, if the enemy has a flame element and your Leaper has a liquid element, it will have an advantage over them.
In Space Leaper Cocoon, you start your journey with just one Leaper, but as you clear missions and progress, you collect new characters. Once you have unlocked more than five or six characters, it becomes pretty tough to figure out which are rthe best. This is where our Space Leaper Cocoon tier list will come in handy.
Space Leaper Cocoon tier listWe have created our Space Leaper Cocoon tier list according to the roles - tank, fighter, assassin, hunter, mage and support. We have then divided each role into four tiers - S, A, B, and C. Leapers in the S tier are the best options, and you should try to choose them, while you should avoid the ones in tier C.
In the future, more Leapers will be added, and balance changes will be made, making some better and vice-versa. But don't worry. We will keep updating this post so that this tier list remains accurate.
1
Space Leaper Cocoon - Best Tank
Tanks are fighters with strong defensive equipment that charge forward using their bodies as shields. There are a total of six tank Leapers available in-game. Here is how they are ranked, according to us:
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Doris and Queena
|A
|Patch and Vitty - Sea Dreams
|B
|Golin
|C
|Fun
Doris and Queena are the best tank characters available, but they are tough to get. Though Golin is ranked on tier B in the list, it’s one of my favourites. You unlock him at the very start of the game itself, and he has one of the highest health values, which is what we want in a tank.
2
Space Leaper Cocoon - Best Fighter
Fighters have balanced stats that can adapt to any combat situation. There are a total of six fighter Leapers available. Here is how they should be ranked:
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Leonlev
|A
|Sariel and Tachibana Kyoi
|B
|Lucinda
|C
|Mica and Scarlett
For the fighter role, you want to pick someone with a mix of good attack and defence stats. Leonlev is the definition of what you want in a fighter. Her ultra skill deals 160% physical damage to enemies within range. What’s better is that she cannot be interrupted while using this ability. You can also upgrade the skill to Level 4 when it becomes incredibly powerful, dealing 250% AOE physical damage.
3
Space Leaper Cocoon - Best Assassin
Assassins are fighters that infiltrate the enemy back line. They often carry out secret operations. There are a total of six assassin Leapers. Here is how we ranked them:
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Clara and X
|A
|Amber and Moon
|B
|Idalia
|C
|Millie
If I were to pick just one assassin, then Clara would be my go-to option. Not only can you unlock her at the start of the game, but she is the best assassin. Being an assassin, she has a great HP, even higher than some fighters and tanks. Her ultimate skill is one of the most powerful in the game. You can one-shot kill using her ultimate.
4
Space Leaper Cocoon - Best Hunter
Hunters are suited to ranged combat. They have powerful weapons to suppress the enemy. There are a total of seven hunters to collect. Here’s how we’d rank them from best to worst:
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Peru - Sea Dream and Kate
|A
|Latika and Fai
|B
|Hardo
|C
|Jade and Taraxa
Kate is one of the newest legends, having only been added a few days back. So , we haven’t tried her a lot, but in whatever time we got, she proved to be the strongest pick for a hunter character. She also has one of the best ranges amongst hunters. Her ultra skills have a casting range that covers the entire battlefield.
5
Space Leaper Cocoon - Best Mage
Mages are capable of techniques that can affect large areas of the battlefield. Their abilities often turn the tide in battle. There are currently seven mages in Space Leaper Cocoon. Here’s how we’d rank them:
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Doranana, Monni, Peru and Becky
|A
|Vitty
|B
|J-001- Sea Dream
|C
|Tako
Almost all mages are good, but in my experience, I found Doranana to be a great pick. You unlock her during the first few missions, and then you can upgrade her to make her more powerful. Using her ultra skills, you can summon Lulu, meaning you will have one extra character fighting from your side.
6
Space Leaper Cocoon - Best Support
Support characters are all about strategies. They usually work to cooperate with other classes. There are seven support Leapers to add to your collection. We would rank them as follows:
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Guru and Becky - Sea Dream
|A
|J-001, Diye and Owen
|B
|Yuan
|C
|Miyamoto Ritsuko
Support Leapers have to stand in the backline and help your other characters. Using the support character correctly can quickly get you a victory. Guru and Becky - Sea Dream seems to be the strongest pick for a support role, but I like to keep J-001 in my lineup just because she provides an attack boost, and I like to play offensive.
With this, we come to the end of our Space Leaper Cocoon tier list. For more tips and guides, stay tuned with us.
