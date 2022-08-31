Space Leaper Cocoon tier list - All characters ranked

Space Leaper Cocoon just landed on Android and iOS. And it's filled with so many characters (called Leapers). If you are having a hard time finding the best characters in Space Leaper Cocoon, then look no further. You have come to the right place. In this post, we will share our Space Leaper Cocoon tier list, where we have ranked all the Leapers available from best to worst. So let's jump right into it.

About the game

Space Leaper Cocoon is an intergalactic mobile card-based RPG developed and published by Damo Games. It is set in the year 3242 where the survivors of a cataclysmic event travel the vast reaches of space in their spaceships called Cocoon. In the game, you have to form a team of Leapers, go on intergalactic missions, and fight in fast-paced battles.

The game features beautiful 2D graphics and, most importantly, auto-battles, meaning you can focus on building a solid team of Leapers and their placement on the battlefield. Then, during the battles, you can sit back and relax.

Background

At the time of writing, there are 39 characters available, which have been divided into six roles and six elements. The roles are tank, fighter, assassin, hunter, mage and support, and the elements are stone, liquid, flame, wind, order and chaos. The role decides the Leaper’s playstyle, while the element decides if it has an advantage or disadvantage against the enemy. For example, if the enemy has a flame element and your Leaper has a liquid element, it will have an advantage over them.

In Space Leaper Cocoon, you start your journey with just one Leaper, but as you clear missions and progress, you collect new characters. Once you have unlocked more than five or six characters, it becomes pretty tough to figure out which are rthe best. This is where our Space Leaper Cocoon tier list will come in handy.

Space Leaper Cocoon tier list

We have created our Space Leaper Cocoon tier list according to the roles - tank, fighter, assassin, hunter, mage and support. We have then divided each role into four tiers - S, A, B, and C. Leapers in the S tier are the best options, and you should try to choose them, while you should avoid the ones in tier C.

In the future, more Leapers will be added, and balance changes will be made, making some better and vice-versa. But don't worry. We will keep updating this post so that this tier list remains accurate.