Sonic Dream Team brings loads of new content in first update post-launch

First of three content updates planned for the year

Introduces new time trials and speedrun modes

Eight new boss battles added alongside redesigns for some old ones

Last December was quite a nostalgic month for veteran gamers as Sega came back with another Sonic title for fans – Sonic Dream Team. The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has released quite a few Android and iOS games in the past, with Dream Team being the latest. It was launched on Apple Arcade as part of the service’s December releases.

Now that Sonic Dream Team has been out for a couple of months, Sega has just dropped its first update, which brings a tonne of new content to the action platformer. The patch is already live and introduces stuff like time trials and boss missions. Two more updates have been planned, which should be released throughout the year.

So, what can you expect from this update? You can start by challenging yourself in the time trials to set the quickest completion time for each act. Leaderboards have been created to keep the spirit of competition alive so be sure to show off your speed and agility as you race against the clock.

But that’s not all – brace yourself for some intense battles as eight brand-new boss missions have also been added. On top of that, you can revisit some old ones as well as a few fights have been reworked. Dr Crabulous, the Factory Foremen, and the Guardian Hunter all have new moves that are sure to keep you on your toes.

Speedruns have always been popular among Sonic fans, given the rapid nature of the character. Ranks are now available for each act which you can participate in and compete against fellow Sonic enthusiasts for the swiftest completion time. It’s time to see who’s the fastest hedgehog around.

Apple Arcade subscribers can download Sonic Dream Team now for free.