Songs of Conquest says Go East Young Man with upcoming Yulan DLC arriving this summer

Now all of Yulan knows you're here

Songs of Conquest's latest faction has just been announced, with the China-inspired Yulan

Select eight different units and pledge yourself to three distinct houses for different bonuses

Explore five new Conquest maps and an entire tale dedicated to the Yulan's history

The Heroes of Might and Magic-like is a subgenre so niche that I'm not sure if it even really counts. But it certainly has one overwhelmingly great entry in it, Songs of Conquest. And the roster of factions in Songs of Conquest is set to get an overhaul with its newest full faction DLC, the Yulan.

The inspiration behind the Yuan is about as subtle as a brick to the face, as this ancient China-inspired faction will bring new units and environments to the world of Songs of Conquest. Split between the warring houses of Li, Sheng and Xuan, they come packed with eight new units, including the numerous Conscripts and ambitious, but possibly doomed Seekers.

The DLC, set to release in June for all platforms, also includes five new Conquest maps that offer everything from scenarios set during invasions to those involving the defence of the Yuan Homeland. That's alongside an entire new biome themed around the Yulan.

Sing a song of Slaughter

I think it's fair to say that Yuan is an exciting new faction, something that Songs of Conquest has never slacked on. The split between three major houses and their distinctive differences when you pledge to them is an interesting mechanic, and the mix of units is also very intriguing.

Not only that, but this DLC also comes with its own tale that sees you following the House of Sheng. It sees the isolated Yulan come back into contact with the wider world of Aerbor, and all the chaos that results from their involvement in the conflict-soaked world of Songs of Conquest.

