Songs of Conquest makes its mobile strategy campaign free to try

Start with two maps for nothing now

Try two maps before buying the base game

The base game now costs $9.99

Touch controls and performance get major improvements

Asking for money upfront on a storefront stuffed with free strategy is always going to be a tough sell. Songs of Conquest started off like that, but they have decided to make a switch. The turn-based strategy is now free-to-try on iOS and Android, so getting into it costs nothing at all.

What you get is one campaign map and one conquest map. After that, a single purchase unlocks the whole base game, which runs to $9.99. Our launch coverage had it at $11.99, so that has come down a bit as well.

The switch arrives alongside what Coffee Stain is calling the biggest content and feature update Songs of Conquest Mobile has had, and it reads like a list of complaints being worked through one at a time.

Touch controls have been redesigned, the layout now adapts properly to iPhone and iPad, graphics settings are set by device, memory use is down, and loading is quicker. Cloud saves are more reliable, gamepads are supported, and tooltips and battle targeting have both been sharpened up.

The base game is still the four factions and four connected campaigns across Aerbor, with Loth turning to necromancy, Arleon's knights and Faey, Rana's frog tribes in the marshes and Barya's mercenaries with muskets.

On top of that, there are now three faction expansions to buy separately - Vanir, Roots and Yulan. Rise Eternal is another separate purchase, bringing four connected story missions. So, the base price came down, and the shop got bigger, which is not exactly a coincidence, but nothing here is being dressed up as a gift either. You can see what everything costs before committing to any of it.

If you want more to conquer while you make your mind up about the factions, our list of the best strategy games on Android has a fair few options.