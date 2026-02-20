SMiniz sets launch date for its K-pop icon-packed take on the match-three puzzler

Arriving next week, pre-reg now open

SMiniz, which mixes a K-pop themed collection with match-three, has announced its release date

It features chibi versions of famous musicians from bands such as NCT

Pre-register before February 23rd to net yourself some exclusive rewards

Whether it's in the form of world-spanning tours, hit albums or demon hunters, K-pop has become quite fashionable lately. And like anime before it, developers are rushing to capitalise on that popularity. The latest which caught our eye was SMiniz, the upcoming casual puzzler with a K-pop twist.

Now, if that's also caught your eye, you'll be glad to know that SMiniz is well on its way, with a projected release date of February 25th. As we've already covered, SMiniz offers up your classic chibi collection gameplay, featuring famous K-pop stars from bands such as NCT, RIIZE and aespa.

Of course, that's all pretty standard. But what caught our eye was the fact that SMiniz actually focuses squarely on the match-three genre. It's particularly unusual, considering this isn't what you commonly see K-pop involved in, but it quickly makes sense once you consider the context.

Popping off

Nowadays, K-pop fans come from all walks of life. And for broad appeal, there are few genres as widespread as match-three and other puzzlers like it. Even for collection enthusiasts, there's still plenty to sink your teeth into with SMiniz, as you can collect a variety of in-game Artist Cards featuring your favourite musicians.

You'll also want to check in and pre-register ahead of its expected February 25th launch. Because SMiniz is offering a variety of goodies, including a Group Draw Ticket for those who sign up before February 23rd. So if K-pop, match-three and collection mechanics are your thing, now's the time to check in.

