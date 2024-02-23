Former Apple Arcade-exclusive Slash Quest is coming to Android, iOS and Steam

The game was previously pulled from the subscription service

But now it's returning to iOS, Android and Steam as a standalone game

Slash Quest challenges you to manage a growing sword with a mind of its own

Former Apple Arcade-exclusive Slash Quest is returning after being pulled from the subscription service. The RPG puzzler hack 'n' slash (try saying that three times fast) will be making its way to iOS, Android and Steam as a stand-alone experience and is marked as 'Coming Soon'.

Slash Quest challenges you to manage an ever-growing sword with a mind of its own! Unlike other games, you're just along for the ride and have to fumble with unfamiliar, but fun controls to take out enemies, destroy obstacles and collect loot, all while avoiding getting turned around and losing control. With a whole host of puzzles, upgrades and more available, it takes a strange premise and gives it more than enough depth to justify the price of entry.

Slashing Subscriptions

We gave Slash Quest a glowing review when it first released in 2020 for good reason, this fun little mix of puzzling physics gameplay and hack 'n slash RPG may be short at only 12 levels, but it's got plenty of character to make up for it. That may be cold comfort to Apple Arcade fans who enjoyed the game but now need to make a separate purchase to play through it again. It also raises another question for Arcade fans as to just how worthwhile it may be when a fantastic exclusive can get pulled merely a few years after first being released.

You can check out the trailer for Slash Quest's standalone release (this one's for Steam) below!

