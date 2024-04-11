Slash Quest tasks you with returning a talking sword to save the Queendom, out now on Android

Did you just slash the sneakers off a tall bird?

Noodlecake has announced that adorable adventure puzzler Slash Quest is out now on Android, with an iOS version soon to follow. After its stint as an Apple Arcade exclusive, the charming dungeon crawler is also launching on Steam as well, and it tasks you to take a talking sword back to the Queen across colourful environments and with even more colourful characters (and beasties!) along the way.

In Slash Quest, you can look forward to bonding with your smiling sword as a humble shepherd. It's not always easy having a talking sword with you, but when you're up against giant snakes and environmental hazards, it helps to have a weapon with a personality fighting alongside you.

You can upgrade your sword with a variety of skills across 12 vibrant levels, with plenty of side-quests to dive into and more than 20 collectable cosmetic items. You'll need all that to face the horrors that you'll encounter along the way, which you can get a taste of in the trailer above (did you just slash the sneakers off a tall bird?).

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Slash Quest on Google Play to give the free demo a go. The full game can be unlocked at $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent (there's a special 20% discount for the first two weeks after launch!).

As for the iOS version, you can expect it to launch on May 2nd, but you can pre-order now to get first dibs. The Steam version will be out in July. You can also join the community of followers on the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.