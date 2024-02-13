Sky: Children of the Light is releasing The Art of Sky book featuring more than 250 pages of the game's beautiful art style

The Art of Sky is an artbook featuring early concept art and commentary about the game

It is packed with over 250 pages of content

The book costs $125 and can be currently pre-ordered

Sky: Children of the Light, thatgamecompany’s award-winning social adventure game, has always been lauded for its breathtaking visuals. The game has a beautiful art style that fans have come to love over the years. All this is being culminated in a gorgeous art book called The Art of Sky, which is set to release later this year.

The Art of Sky promises more than 250 pages of thatgamecompany’s trademark artistic excellence that is seen in Children of the Light. Players will be able to get a peek into things happening behind the scenes as the book is a compilation of concept art dating back to the game’s earliest days, heartfelt commentary, and images that have never been seen before. For the collectors out there, be sure to get your hands on the first edition hardcover volume.

Speaking about their entire journey, Jenova Chen, CEO and Creative Director of thatgamecompany, said: “Sky’s journey from humble beginnings resonates deeply with me - to see it reflected in ‘The Art of Sky’ is an honor. Our characters and worlds - created by the esteemed team of designers here at thatgamecompany - are the beating heart of our success. As we celebrate Sky’s fifth anniversary, this art book stands as a tribute to our collective passion for beauty in all its forms, human connection and innovation.”

Cecil Kim, Studio Art Director of Sky, added: “One of my first book contracts was for ‘The Art of Journey'. Working on that book cemented my desire to become a designer at thatgamecompany, a studio with a strong artistic and creative vision. To see Sky receive the same honour is a satisfying full-circle moment.”

While we don’t have an official release date for the book, The Art of Sky can be pre-ordered for $125 from the official website until April 22nd. Download Sky: Children of the Light now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.