Sky: Children of the Light is gearing up for its Season of Passage update beginning April 17th

Sky: Children of the Light is now entering its Season of Passage, giving fans of thatgamecompany’s popular mobile title more Seasonal Quests to dive into from April 17th to June 25th. The latest update will add four teenage Spirits' memories into the narrative, and players will be able to experience their tale while they unlock new cosmetics and team up with other players along the way.

In the upcoming update for Sky: Children of the Light, players can look forward to unlocking a special instrument that will let them craft their own original music. After sundown, players can also take part in new Seasonal Quests. Meanwhile, the Seasonal Pass (this will set you back by $9.99 or your local equivalent) will offer players unlockable goodies in Seasonal Spirits’ Friendship Trees and the Ultimate Gifts as offered by the Season Guide.

Additionally, the three-pack Gift Pack bundle (this one costs $19.99) will have two gift passes that players will be able to gift to their online buddies. Pass holders can also nab 30 bonus Season Candles as an extra perk.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Sky: Children of the Light on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also head on over to the official website for more info on the game, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game.

