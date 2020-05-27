Skeletal Avenger, the latest hack 'n' slash from 10tons, will release for iOS later this week

Developer 10tons – who may know as the creators of Tesla Force and Tesla vs Lovecraft – has announced that its next game will release for iOS this Thursday, December 2nd. It's a hack 'n' slash roguelite called Skeletal Avengers that sees you battling your way through a series of dungeons, sewers, caverns, and eventually, the Sorcerer's Castle.

Your reason for trawling through these unsavoury locales is a quest for revenge, though it won't come easily. There are over a dozen enemy types, all of them desperate to kill you, so you will need to keep your wits about you. You can check out some gameplay in the trailer below. However, do bear in mind this is not footage from the mobile version.

As you progress, you will find powerful gear and gather different perks to enhance your preferred playstyle. There are over 50 perks and trinkets to discover, so there should be plenty of combinations to discover across multiple runs.

Skeletal Avengers includes a mixture of procedurally generated and handmade levels, meaning that each attempt should feel slightly different to the last. Outside of the standard mode, you can also test your skills in the Arena Challenges.

10tons started development on Skeletal Avenger back in 2019 before releasing the early access version in April. The full launch then arrived on PC and console on September 29th. Since then, they have presumably spent time working on the mobile port to ensure it controls well on a touch screen.

Skeletal Avenger is available to pre-order now over on the App Store, ahead of its release on December 2nd. It is a premium title that costs $6.99 or your local equivalent.