Six Ages 2: Lights Going Out, the newest instalment in the series, is coming to iOS and Steam on August 21st

Developer A Sharp and Publisher Kitfox Games have officially announced the release date for Six Ages 2: Lights Going Out, letting players get their hands on the narrative-driven strategy game on iOS and on PC beginning August 21st. The latest instalment in the Six Ages franchise lets players engage in thrilling turn-based combat across gorgeous painterly art.

In Six Ages 2: Lights Going Out, players can look forward to exploring Glorantha as a stand-alone game. Previous experience with its predecessor isn't required, but for returning players, they can enhance their gameplay with their save from Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind - this will effectively carry over some of their choices from the game.

Players will also be able to trade with their neighbours or even raid them, as well as manage their livestock, offerings, altars, political disputes and so much more. Choices will have lasting consequences throughout the game, with more than 600 interactive scenes to discover and multiple outcomes to aim for (plus over 505,000 words of text!).

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the short story content and procedural elements yourself, you can do so by pre-ordering Six Ages 2: Lights Going Out on the iOS App Store or adding the title to your wishlist on Steam (you can also give the demo a go if you're curious).

or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.