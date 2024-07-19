SirKwitz is a new edutainment game that can teach your kids the very basics of coding

Up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right

SirKwitz is a new edutainment game that teaches the basics of coding

Suitable for kids, and we're sure some adults, you'll learn concepts such as base logic and orientation

It's out now on Google Play!

Taking an interest in coding may be a snoozefest to most of us, but for many people it's fascinating. But if you find all the concepts behind it overwhelming, then maybe you should get started learning with the newly-released game from Predict Edumedia, SirKwitz.

SirKwitz is a super-simple puzzler that offers a way for kids (and some adults, we're sure) to learn the very basics of coding. You control SirKwitz, who you have to move along a grid in order to activate every square. To do so you have to program him with simple movements to ensure he reaches his objective.

It's all very basic stuff, but it proves to be a very straightforward introduction to the core concepts behind coding, like base logic, loops, orientation, sequences and debugging. It may not exactly be mahjong, but it's a simple and enjoyable way to learn some key ideas quickly.

As far as edutainment games go, it's not something we get the chance to cover often. However, we do reckon it's good that there's the occasional game out there that makes learning such complex concepts enjoyable. After all, some of us of a certain age will remember the old days of sites like BBC Bitesize and how they taught us to if not like then at least tolerate learning through play.

