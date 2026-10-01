Fable Systems reveals the trailer for Transit

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Previous winner of the Big Indie Pitch in Malmo, Fable Systems, has revealed a trailer for Transit - their award-winning game. This studio, which is founded by a former Triband and ustwo developer, Toke Stub Barter, is proud to showcase a new trailer for their dark, narrative adventure set on a metro system where you are looping life to the death.

Transit is set in 1994, where players become Jo, a teenager looking for her missing sister. Instead of finding her, she ends up with Mr Sock - a sarcastic sock puppet who mocks, manipulates, and sometimes helps her survive the loop. Transit is an interesting blend of unsettling mystery, dark humour, and emotional storytelling - yet full of secrets and interest.

The use of a sarcastic and somewhat untrustworthy narrator through Mr Puppet gives a lot of interest and humour in a completely different way. The world that you are in is full of traumatised spirits, who need help when it comes to confronting their past. They then can giup clues, memories, and sometimes even new paths to take through the metro system.

Transit feels distinctly Nordic, in its folklore, aesthetics, and surreal dream logic - it's an interesting world that feels like it might be a part of the culture that you often see from the developers in that area.

Alongside winning the Big Indie Pitch earlier this year, Transit was also awarded the Best Upcoming Indie Game at Copenhagen Gaming Week the year before and has had support through funding rounds from the Danish Film Institute and Nimbi. If this sounds like a world you want to dive into, you can play a demo of Transit on Steam ahead of its full release.