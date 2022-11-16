Civilization VI expands its story with six new DLCs featuring powerful leaders from the past

2K has just announced an expansion for its acclaimed strategy game Civilization VI. Titled the Leader Pass, it is a massive season pass with six DLC packs that will slowly launch in phases, until March 2023, with the first one, Great Negotiators, kicking things off on November 21st.

The Leader Pass in Civilization VI pushes the game’s boundaries as 12 new leaders join six novel takes on pre-existing leaders. Diplomacy, war, espionage, and expansion have always been the tools of a successful empire and this update will feature brand-new approaches for that. Every ruler in the pack has his own way of functioning with both new and refreshed abilities.

Let’s take a brief look at each pack and what leaders will be included in them:

Great Negotiators Pack

Abraham Lincoln (United States of America)

Queen Nzinga Mbande (Kongo)

Sultan Saladin (Arabia)

The first pack launches next week on November 21st and features leaders who excel in being diplomatic and whose words still echo through our lives. The pack contains:

Great Commanders Pack

Tokugawa (Japan)

Nader Shah (Persia)

Suleiman the Magnificent (Ottoman Empire)

The second pack contains leaders who lived for battle and carried their troops in hard battles that they always won. Put yourself in the shoes of war commanders like:

Rulers of China Pack

Yongle

Qin Shi Huang the Unifier

Wu Zetian

This pack explores emperors and empresses from China as they carved out dynasties all around the country. Create your own empire with:

Rules of the Sahara Pack

Ramses (Egypt)

Ptolemaic Cleopatra (Egypt)

King Sunidata Keita (Mali)

Even the arid desert cannot function without a king or queen. In this pack, players can travel back to the cradle of the life that was governed by iconic Egyptian rulers such as:

Great Builders Pack

Theodora (Byzantines)

Sejong (Korea)

Ludwig II (Germany)

The world wouldn’t be a wonderful place without creators that have built marvellous structures over the centuries. Fill the boots of excellent craftsmen like:

Rulers of England Pack

Elizabeth I (England)

Varangian Harald Hardrada (Norway)

Victoria – Age of Steam (England)

The final pack that will launch next year features the long-running monarchy of the British Empire. Assume the role of England’s ruler from the perspective of various leaders such as:

Download Sid Meier’s Civilization VI now and get ready for the Leaders Pass.