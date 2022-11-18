Civilization VI is handing out $30 worth of DLC for free over this weekend to celebrate the upcoming Leader's Pass DLC

Aspyr Media’s incredibly popular 4x strategy game Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is offering up a weekend of free access to DLC from November 18th to November 21st. Beginning today, you can grab some of the previously released DLC packs completely for free just by logging into the game.

This is all in celebration of the upcoming Leader’s Pass, which acts as a standalone bundle of six future DLC packs. It's due out for release on the 21st, and you’ll be able to play a new roster of 12 different Leaders and 6 Personas to swap up your game plans.

These Leaders range all over the historical spectrum, with the first batch giving you access to the Great Negotiators Pack, which includes Abraham Lincoln (United States), Queen Mbande Nzinga (Kongo), and Sultan Saladin (Arabia). All of these leaders come equipped with new play styles that are sure to make your gameplay experience way different than usual.

In honour of these new Leaders, you’ll be able to grab some free old DLC to prepare for the new stuff. Throughout Nov.17th-Nov.18th, you can grab the Poland Civilization and Scenario Pack, the Vikings Scenario Pack, and the Australia Civilization and Scenario Pack.

Then, from Nov.19th to the 20th, you’ll be able to get the Persia and Macedon Civilization and Scenario Pack, the Nubia Civilization and Scenario Pack, and the Khmer and Indonesia Civilization and Scenario Pack. All in all, these free handouts combine to equal out to $38, completely for free!

In addition, the larger DLC packs like Rising Storm, Rise and Fall, and The New Frontier Pass are all 50% off on the iOS store until December 1st!

That’s a lot of value, all for free or at least discounted! If you haven’t yet, now’s the perfect time to give Civilization VI your attention. If you’d like to do so, you can check it out at the links below for free!

