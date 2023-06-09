Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon launches as a Netflix exclusive on iOS and Android

In case you missed it, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon has officially launched onto mobile devices courtesy of Netflix, letting subscribers to the streaming service get their hands on the adventure puzzler completely free of charge as part of their membership package. This new Netflix exclusive lets players shovel away versus foes and blocks as they collect relics and escape dungeons as guided by Puzzle Knight.

In Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, players can look forward to matching blocks and even chaining enemies together to unleash devastating attacks. They'll gather new gear and take on bosses using heroes from across the Shovel Knight universe, and for those who are feeling a little bit more competitive, they can try their hand at beating their friends online in the multiplayer mode.

Apart from the Adventure Mode, the 2-player competitive Versus Mode, and the Daily Challenge mode, this mobile version boasts the Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon base game plus the Puzzler's Pack DLC adventure, which adds new playable characters and "Quandary Challenges" to the fray on top of new Relics and fresh run modifiers.

While the game does have a bit of a roguelike element to it, it's not entirely a roguelike game. Of course, if you're hungry for more procedurally generated elements where no two runs are the same, why not take a look at our list of the best roguelikes on Android?

In the meantime, if you're keen on giving this game a go, you can do so by downloading Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game if you're a Netflix subscriber. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game.