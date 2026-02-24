Shotgun King comes to Google Play and the iOS App Store after EGS debut

Lock 'n load

Shotgun King brings a buckshot-infused version of chess to mobile

Play a deposed King out for revenge in this blend of Survivors-like and roguelike

Blast your way through opposing pieces while avoiding being put in check

One of the more recent Epic Games Store freebies that caught my eye was none other than the tabletop-twisting Survivors-like Shotgun King. And I'd certainly be miffed if I were you about losing out on it. But all is not lost, because Shotgun King is now available to buy on the iOS App Store and Google Play!

If you're not yet familiar with Shotgun King, allow me to give you the basic gist. You play as a conceited King chess piece, who gradually finds himself abandoned by his most loyal followers. With nothing left to lose after your Queen abandons you, it's time to break out your trusty shotgun.

Shotgun King functions by placing you on the board as you face down other pieces. You're limited to moving as your piece ordinarily would, and the goal is to shoot your opponents to bits before they manage to capture you or put you in check.

Not tournament legal

With chess becoming a much more mainstream pastime, perhaps more than any other time in history, it's inevitable that we get these tongue-in-cheek takes on it. And I, for one, welcome them, as Shotgun King offers a surprisingly complex take on the Survivors-like format as a result, with the added challenge of abiding by the movement rules of chess.

While the controls can be a bit iffy, such as the drag and aim mechanic, I think that Shotgun King will offer an exciting twist on the format for chess enthusiasts and beginners alike to see the game of kings in a brand-new light. The light of a muzzle flash that is.

But if you'd prefer something a bit more traditional, why not go ahead and take a look at our list of the best digital board games on Android to see what tabletop translations we think are worth playing on a smartphone?