Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond merch will be up for grabs at Anime Expo this year

Grab some swag ahead of the launch next year

Turn yourself into Legendary cards

Grab some stickers and collect stamps

Official launch will be Spring 2025

Cygames, Inc has announced its participation at Anime Expo this year for Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond, offering fans of the studio's franchises a sneak peek at upcoming projects and the chance to score cool merch along the way. In addition, the English version of Umamusume: Pretty Derby will be highlighted as well, and if you're curious about that, you can take a peek at what's in store for you in our previous coverage.

Now, as for Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond, the highly anticipated title will also get its time to shine at the IRL event at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 4th to the 7th. If you happen to be in attendance, Exhibit Hall booth #3306 will offer a Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond photo booth that lets you turn yourself into actual Legendary cards. Plus, you can get your hands on some awesome swag like exclusive stickers to help you flaunt your fandom.

Additionally, you might just nab an exclusive Shadowverse: Evolve promo card - all you have to do is collect stamps for both Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond and Shadowverse: Evolve.

The official release date for the game has been pushed back to sometime in Spring 2025, but in the meantime, why not take a peek at our Shadowverse tier list while you wait? You might want to brush up on your skills in the original title before diving into the upcoming sequel.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out the prequel Shadowverse on the App Store and on the Google Play Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info.