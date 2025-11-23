Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond is Hearthstone-esque CCG with gacha card packs and...a social hub?

Collect card packs to use in strategic battles

Uncover fully voiced narratives for each character

Mingle with other battlers in Shadowverse Park

Card battlers are right up there in my favourite genres of all time alongside roguelikes and narrative RPGs, so even though I have absolutely no idea about Shadowverse's lore, I don't need any convincing when it comes to giving Worlds Beyond a go.

The gorgeous visuals, flashy animations, and cool character designs are all very welcome, but honestly, just the fact that it's a CCG is enough to lure me in.

As expected, it's all very much Hearthstone-esque, not only with the mechanics but also with the layout of the battles. I absolutely loved Blizzard's flagship CCG, so I have no problems diving right into Shadowverse's counterparts - but what makes this one even more interesting is that there's a really deep (and fully voiced) narrative to uncover here, especially since the characters are all so interestingly designed.

It's almost a crime to say that the card battles aren't the main focus here, because you can also just wander around Shadowverse Park if you want to - a social hub where you can mingle with other players and collect goodies from limited-time events.

You've got a cute little avatar you can customise and a lovely room you can spruce up too, which all adds to the distinct flavour of this isekai universe.

Of course, the battles themselves are extremely strategic, which I simply live for in these types of matches. The Evolution mechanic, in particular, lets you boost your Minions - erm, Followers - with extra stats; plus, they can attack when deployed in the same turn to give you the upper hand against your foe.

Card packs are still, as expected, basically gacha pulls, but the characters and classes - and their backstories - are all so interesting that it's just so darn difficult to resist wanting to collect them all.

It all just feels incredibly polished, and with all the effects jazzing up every card and every move, winning is immensely satisfying - if you can manage to pull the deck you want, that is.

Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond is available to download for free on iOS and Android, with in-app purchases you can choose to invest in if you're curious.