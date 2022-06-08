Sea of Dawn collaborates with Johnny Depp for short film ahead of the MMORPG's launch

Changyou has announced an exciting collab event for Sea of Dawn, its upcoming open-world MMORPG. Players can expect to see a short film starring Hollywood star Johnny Depp as part of the game's promotional campaign, which the studio has been working on with the actor since 2021.

The promotional video for Sea of Dawn has already been in post-production for six months, and will launch soon to hype up the game ahead of its official release. The game lets players embark on an epic sea voyage that blends 15th to 17th-century history with a touch of whimsy and fantasy. Players can control their warship and battle it out on the seven seas, or engage in thrilling combat on land (and maybe even dabble in a little bit of trade along the way).

Players can explore around 200 harbour cities across history, where they can battle fearsome opponents, explore the unknown, engage in a little piracy, forge alliances with others and more. From the official screenshots of the game, it also seems like you can battle beasts on land that are truly larger than life, with fantastical elements to them such as glowing horns or three heads. You can also encounter monsters of the deep as well, it seems, such as majestic whales and what appears to be the ferocious Kraken.

There's not much to go on when it comes to the official release date of Sea of Dawn at the moment, but you can check it out on TapTap for now to stay updated on all the latest developments in the game.

