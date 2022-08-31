SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL opens applications for beta testers with a start planned for later this month

Legendary games publisher and developer Bandai Namco has announced that the upcoming mobile rendition of the popular Gundam series, SD Gundam G Generation Eternal, has opened applications for testers for a beta period that will begin later in September. This beta will have a good bit of content from the full release and offer up a slice for lucky players to try out.

SD Gundam G Generation Eternal is looking to be the next big mobile mecha game, and being that it is based upon one of the most popular franchises out there, it very well might just accomplish that task. Given that the Gundam property is popular enough to have over 20 anime series, numerous video game adaptations, and an absolute boatload of manga series, it’s popular enough that just about any new release of any Gundam-related media is big news.

As for what Gundam G Generation Eternal’s gameplay will involve, you can take a look at its sister titles in the SD Gundam series. They all play quite similarly and see you take to a grid-based battlefield to perform tactics-combat. Think of games like Disgea, Final Fantasy Tactics, and that sort of style.

Of course, the SD games are all RPGs too, and usually, they involve quite a lot of depth. Between perfect party building, stat min-maxing your units, and making sure those same units are all equipped with the proper gear and skills, of which there are many to unlock, it’s easy to see how this is a series that can get quite complex.

But, if you’re a fan of tactics games, this is absolutely one to try out. If you’d like to test your luck and see if you can get in the beta and get your hands on the latest SD Gundam title yourself, you can do so by checking out this page here.

In the meantime, if you’d like to, you can also check out the official SD Gundam G Generation Eternal website for more information along with gameplay and screenshots to see if this is the sort of game for you!