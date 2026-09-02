Say the Same Thing is a word-guessing puzzler from Ok Go making its return to mobile

Hit band Ok Go's puzzler Say The Same Thing is now back on mobile

Take two seemingly unrelated words and play with a friend to, well, Say The Same Thing

The release also features leaderboards, avatars and other additional content

Award-winning band Ok Go may be best known for the viral music video for their song Here It Goes Again, but they've also dipped their toes into mobile as well. Now, the band's hit word-guessing multiplayer puzzler, Say The Same Thing, is finally available again on iOS and Android!

Say The Same Thing is a relatively simple concept, challenging two players to come to the same word. Sounds straightforward enough, but the challenge is gradually linking different words until you reach the same conclusion. And without any preset answers, Say The Same Thing is actually a surprisingly challenging puzzle game to play with friends.

Say the same thing... again

Say The Same Thing and the marketing for its rerelease are a bit like a glimpse back to when it first launched in 2013. There's something comfortably nostalgic, especially with Ok Go, a band that many will remember fondly, producing it alongside developer Space Inch.

And what's most interesting is that Say The Same Thing ditches the idea of a preset answer. You have a starting point to help out, but it's more about the journey that you and your friend share. Overall, it's a pretty interesting concept for a puzzle game.

Does that mean you really need an app for it? Not necessarily. But with features such as daily challenges, avatars and global ranking, Say The Same Thing does offer plenty of content to make it worth downloading. And who knows, maybe there're some dedicated Ok Go fans out there who've been eagerly awaiting this game's return?

If so, they'll definitely be happy. But if you're not too fussed, or simply want other options to pick from, then we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best puzzle games on iOS to see what some of our favourite picks are!