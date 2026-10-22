Sanrio Kawaii Me Live! opens pre-reg for the new mascot rhythm game

Sanrio Kawaii Me Live! has opened pre-registration on iOS and Android

The rhythm game sees you customising your favourite Sanrio characters and their stage

Either play through technical mode or just enjoy watching the show in performance mode

The Sanrio brand is probably one of the most widespread on the planet; characters like Badtz Maro, My Melody, and of course, Hello Kitty, have all made their mark worldwide. So, it's no surprise Sanrio are pursuing their own games, as Sanrio Kawaii Me Live! hits pre-registration on iOS and Android.

Sanrio Kawaii Me Live! sees you recruiting your favourite characters to participate in exciting rhythm game fun, with tracks provided by Universal Music artists such as Soala, Lienel and Polkadot Stingray. You'll customise both your favourite character's outfits and provide a stage of your own for them to rock out on.

The rhythm of the night

Essentially, Sanrio Kawaii Me Live! is your typical rhythm game, just with Sanrio mascots. But if you're expecting a laid-back and casual experience, you may be pleased to know Sanrio have accounted for that. In performance mode, you can simply watch your mascots show off their moves, whereas technical mode turns it into a full-fledged rhythm game that'll offer a challenge even to experienced players.

And longtime Sanrio followers will also find some of their favourite songs drawn from the franchise's lengthy history on show here. All this, plus plenty of stage decorations, costumes and more to make the performance entirely your own.

With this being the first release under the Sanrio Games Brand, it seems a safe bet to dip into the rhythm game genre, an underutilised one on mobile, but one that could prove massively popular especially for fans of these cute mascots when it launches in 2027!

But if you aren't feeling the rhythm lately, there are still plenty of great games out there on mobile that can take up your time. Why not check out my review of Vampire Crawlers and find out where I really enjoyed Poncle's new take on their hit franchise, Vampire Survivors, and where it slumped for me?