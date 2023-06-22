App Army Assemble: Rytmos - "Does this music-based puzzler make you feel like an artist?"

We ask the App Army

Around a month ago, developer Floppy Club released its music-based puzzler Rytmos for iOS. The game has previously released on Steam and Nintendo Switch where it's been well-received, holding a healthy 80 Metacritic score. But, how well does it translate to mobile? To find out, we handed the game over to our App Army members.

Here's what they said:

Rytmos is a simple puzzle game to be played, the game is pleasurable and has cool sound effects to be heard, it will be another game that you will get addicted to trying to figure out how to pass the phases. If you like musical-style puzzle games you will love this one, very well done

Rytmos is a puzzle game where you must reassemble planets that have been destroyed by a meteor storm. This is achieved by connecting sound generators in a loop on each level, when drawing the loop using your finger you must loop back to the beginning. Once a level is completed part of the planet is restored and another level is unlocked. Once a planet is totally restored a musical instrument is unlocked and you record your own tunes using the instrument simulation.

This is a very playable game, the puzzles get harder as you progress but the difficulty curve is a gentle one. The graphics do the job and the sound is great. The only niggle I had with the game was that it sometimes became unresponsive to drawing the loops but this was rare. This one is a keeper.

Another cross-platform game has been released for mobile. I can't speak for other versions, but in the iPhone version, I absolutely enjoy the UI+Font(which is rare) and graphic style. Given that you do not need to complete the puzzles entirely in order to advance, this puzzle game is really relaxing. The gameplay involves connecting all the dots, and after you finish all the sets on a planet, a new instrument which we can play too & even create & record our own music through it. This turns out to be a game with educational elements relating to music and instruments in some way.

Rytmos is a really cool new puzzle game where you create music by solving smaller pieces of notes that string together to make a whole track. You’re essentially creating the compositions as you play and solve individual puzzles. The game is presented within a musical galaxy where there are several solar systems which contain many planets. Each planet presents multiple smaller puzzles that are solved by twisting and turning multiple layers on the screen. You create loops that all come together to put the planet in orbit.

I absolutely love these types of games that take advantage of the touchscreen gameplay mobile phones uniquely provide. I really like how the developers added songs that are inspired by real music from all over the world. You even discover and unlock musical instruments that you can play and record along with these tunes. I had a great time with Rytmos as one of the best and most creative puzzlers on the App Store. It’s free to check out for yourself with a demo, and if you like it you can unlock the full version.

This is a pretty simple to-figure-out puzzler with the really pleasant addition of a musical journey. Each puzzle is a piece of an overall ‘world’ that adds a note from an individual instrument. Once completed (and you can skip the hard ones. I did once or twice), they make a bit of music that you can play yourself, virtually, onscreen. I’m no good at making music but I enjoyed trying and going through sometimes challenging puzzles to get there. It’s a very colourful and nicely musical combination. Puzzle and music fans ought to try the free version of this and think about getting the full experience.

This is a musical puzzle game that gets you thinking but in a zen way. You have a series of celestial island-type constructions, each side (of which there are many} has a number of structures to string together which form a number of notes. As you progress through the sides, the notes blend together, until you have all the sides solved, and you have a tune.

The gameplay is easy with no need for a tutorial and the graphics are bright and colourful. The music is the aim of the game and unfolds as you play. All in all, I enjoyed this game. The addition of the tune assembly gives it an added dimension. I would recommend it for those times when you just want a good puzzle game that you don’t have to overthink.

