Last Cloudia to host a new collaboration with popular isekai anime Re:ZERO

Restart, rewind, re:zero

Last Cloudia is set to partner up with Re:Zero for a new collab

Log in now for countdown rewards over the next few days

An upcoming livestream is set to offer all the exciting details

Anime crossovers are nothing new to the world of mobile gaming. Even so, it's always worth taking note when one passes across my desk, especially for a series I'm actively aware of. And that's exactly the case as popular mobile RPG Last Cloudia has announced their upcoming collab with Re:Zero.

Re:Zero is one of those isekai 'trapped in another world' type series. Only in this case, the poor sod that ends up trapped in fantasy land gets saddled with the 'gift' of being able to turn back time. Except our main character, Subaru Natsuki, can only do so after dying, which he does, often and very gruesomely.

Despite that rather dour premise, it's actually quite a popular and uplifting series. And when December 8th rolls around, we'll get a better idea of what's coming thanks to a special livestream set to air on that date. You'll find it linked below, so be sure to tune in and check out our Last Cloudia tier list to prep for the undoubted influx of new characters!

Counting down

Of course, that's not all there is to this. After all, you want to know what's available now, right? Well, you'll be glad to know that until December 11th (which is when the event starts), you can now log in for a collaboration countdown login bonus. Daily gifts are promised, with more details available in-game for the rewards coming each day.

The livestream itself meanwhile promises plenty of excitement for fans of both Last Cloudia and Re:Zero, as well as all the details. Rest assured, we'll keep you up to date on the latest.

In the meantime, why not dig into other top releases inspired by the world of anime? Our list of the best anime mobile games features picks from every genre, both inspired by and directly based on Japan's famous cultural export!